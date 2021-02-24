Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Price Target Increased to $195.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Desjardins from $180.00 to $195.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.83% from the stock’s previous close.

CDNAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from $136.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from $198.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.50.

OTCMKTS:CDNAF opened at $136.53 on Monday. Canadian Tire has a fifty-two week low of $46.80 and a fifty-two week high of $143.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.85.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting goods, and petroleum under the Canadian Tire, PartSource, Petroleum, Gas+, Party City, Mark's, Mark's Work Wearhouse, L'Ãquipeur, Helly Hansen, SportChek, Sports Experts, Atmosphere, Pro Hockey Life, National Sports, Sports Rousseau, and Hockey Experts banners.

