Canadian Pacific Railway Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 1,524 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,948% compared to the typical daily volume of 50 put options.
NYSE:CP opened at $363.50 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $173.26 and a 1 year high of $379.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $356.00 and a 200-day moving average of $325.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.
Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 823 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.4% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.
CP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.81.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
