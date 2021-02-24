Canadian Pacific Railway Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 1,524 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,948% compared to the typical daily volume of 50 put options.

NYSE:CP opened at $363.50 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $173.26 and a 1 year high of $379.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $356.00 and a 200-day moving average of $325.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.7436 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 823 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.4% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

CP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.81.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

