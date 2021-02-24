Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from $124.00 to $126.00. CIBC currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce traded as high as $91.36 and last traded at $91.15, with a volume of 968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.96.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CM. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.58.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,795,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,426,000 after acquiring an additional 293,745 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,380,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,766,000 after acquiring an additional 880,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,411,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th were given a $1.096 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 28th. This represents a $4.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

