Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.03.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Mirova acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 42.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CM opened at $92.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.37 and a 200 day moving average of $81.90. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $46.45 and a 52-week high of $93.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th were given a $1.096 dividend. This represents a $4.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 62.27%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

