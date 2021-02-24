Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (CM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.77 per share for the quarter.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.48 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.66 billion.

Shares of TSE:CM opened at C$116.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$112.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$106.30. The stock has a market cap of C$52.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.20. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$67.52 and a 52-week high of C$117.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th were issued a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 70.80%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CM. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$122.00 to C$124.50 in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$108.25 to C$117.46 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$124.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$105.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$119.50.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

