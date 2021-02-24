Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on REGN. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $616.82.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $468.03 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $386.83 and a 12 month high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $502.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $541.65.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $2.42. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total transaction of $52,048.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,356,715.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

