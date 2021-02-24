Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Shares Gap Up to $2.35

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.35, but opened at $2.98. Can-Fite BioPharma shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 898,826 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Can-Fite BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $34.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.82.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 215.41% and a negative net margin of 1,648.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) by 812.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 105,867 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.77% of Can-Fite BioPharma worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory disease, and sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

