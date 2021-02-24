Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $299,000 Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,418 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 5,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 3.6% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 25,573 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 8.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Bragdon sold 12,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,098,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 149,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $15,031,327.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,944,502.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,650 shares of company stock valued at $32,707,180 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLM opened at $104.57 on Wednesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $51.82 and a 1 year high of $112.21. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.13 and a 200-day moving average of $88.63.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th.

COLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.70.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

