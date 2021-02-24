Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases Shares of 9,092 Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $198,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $102,789.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,766.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

SYKE opened at $41.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $22.12 and a twelve month high of $43.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.24.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $450.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYKE has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

