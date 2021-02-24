Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HVT. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 245.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HVT opened at $34.82 on Wednesday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $38.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.56. The stock has a market cap of $634.14 million, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.66.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.49. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 5.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HVT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti lifted their price target on Haverty Furniture Companies from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

