Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $332,000 in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,168 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $787,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SHG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America upgraded Shinhan Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of NYSE:SHG opened at $29.69 on Wednesday. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.09 and a 52-week high of $32.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.94.

Shinhan Financial Group Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Banking Services, Credit Card Services, Securities Brokerage Services, Life Insurance Services, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

