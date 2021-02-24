Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $382,000 Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC cut its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,657 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,540,315 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,457,020,000 after buying an additional 856,498 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,998,309 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,150,019,000 after buying an additional 175,734 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,305,574 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $264,589,000 after buying an additional 800,986 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $230,073,000 after buying an additional 1,579,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 5.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,106,236 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $75,698,000 after buying an additional 107,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $67.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.08 and its 200-day moving average is $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of -130.48 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $71.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EOG. TD Securities upped their price target on EOG Resources from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays cut their target price on EOG Resources from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

