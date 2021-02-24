Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $319,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,987 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 95,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,369,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 9,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,832,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,698 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. FIG Partners upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.42.

Shares of LOW opened at $168.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $180.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.15.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

