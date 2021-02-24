Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires 600 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,660 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 2.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OC opened at $82.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.81. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $87.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.91%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.57.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

