Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 8,615 Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,615 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 9,608 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,200,000.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF stock opened at $80.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.79. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.00 and a twelve month high of $82.58.

