Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 81 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,566,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,386,000 after purchasing an additional 48,275 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 871,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,877,000 after purchasing an additional 26,608 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 191,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 183,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,552,000 after purchasing an additional 82,031 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.64, for a total value of $595,516.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,402.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.72, for a total value of $258,953.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,735 shares of company stock worth $2,481,948 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDS opened at $302.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.20. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.22 and a 52-week high of $363.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $388.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.20.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

