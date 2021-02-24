Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 19,345 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,345 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the third quarter worth $44,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in US Foods by 273.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get US Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $37.28 on Wednesday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $39.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.17 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.60.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. On average, analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Anthony Lederer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,593 shares in the company, valued at $4,032,162. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 35,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,192,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,026 shares of company stock valued at $4,659,293 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

USFD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut US Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of US Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.