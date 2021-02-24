Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 183.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXST. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 396,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,270,000 after buying an additional 68,263 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $353,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,812,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 191.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.52, for a total transaction of $544,104.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total transaction of $3,201,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,753,340.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NXST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.63.

NXST opened at $140.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.06. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $141.90.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $1.54. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

