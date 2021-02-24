Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 6,492 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 239.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 8,507 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 238.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 9,721 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $27.14 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $27.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.21.

