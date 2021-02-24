Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,651 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,527 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 69,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZION opened at $54.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.65. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $54.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZION. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.58.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $134,384.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,061.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $229,047.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,760.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 161,091 shares of company stock worth $7,774,818. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

