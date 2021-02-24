Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $904,000 Stock Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,350 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at about $7,630,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the third quarter valued at about $136,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 26.8% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,146 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the third quarter valued at about $17,050,000. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STM stock opened at $40.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.26. The company has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

STM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

