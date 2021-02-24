Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Myovant Sciences were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 215.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 33.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

MYOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.57.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 19,400 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $488,880.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 146,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,690,918. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $46,779.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,535.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 63,228 shares of company stock worth $1,646,925 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MYOV opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.31. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $30.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.99.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 million. On average, analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.