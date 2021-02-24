Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 55.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,543 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Calix worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Calix by 8.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,611,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,989,000 after acquiring an additional 355,071 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Calix by 56.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,590,438 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,278,000 after acquiring an additional 576,758 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Calix by 29.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,629,000 after acquiring an additional 277,590 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Calix by 7.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,586 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,928,000 after acquiring an additional 70,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Calix by 14.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 654,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after buying an additional 80,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Calix alerts:

CALX stock opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 258.07 and a beta of 1.49. Calix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $38.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.72.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.52 million. Calix had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $1,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities lowered Calix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Calix from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.12.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.