California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,921 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $5,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EAT. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Brinker International by 2,765.4% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EAT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.24.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $70.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.93. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $74.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $760.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $35,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $64,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,552,225.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,304 shares of company stock worth $973,046 in the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

