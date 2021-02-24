California Public Employees Retirement System Has $6.20 Million Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $6,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAFM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAFM. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Stephens lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.22.

SAFM stock opened at $150.38 on Wednesday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.13 and a 12 month high of $155.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 119.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $1.14. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

