California Public Employees Retirement System Has $6.10 Million Stake in China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.13% of China Biologic Products worth $6,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in China Biologic Products by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in China Biologic Products during the 3rd quarter worth $313,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in China Biologic Products by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in China Biologic Products by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of China Biologic Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $510,000. 34.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Biologic Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

NASDAQ:CBPO opened at $119.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.52 and its 200-day moving average is $114.57. China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.91 and a 52-week high of $120.01. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 0.47.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $138.54 million for the quarter. China Biologic Products had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About China Biologic Products

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

