California Public Employees Retirement System Has $5.44 Million Stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 525,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,471 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Coeur Mining worth $5,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 32.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 162,639 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 21.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the third quarter worth $2,017,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 100.0% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth $6,707,000. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $501,000.00. Also, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $129,300.00. Insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,300 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDE shares. Roth Capital upgraded Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Coeur Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.94.

NYSE CDE opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $12.60.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.