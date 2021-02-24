California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $5,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMC. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $10,482,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 128.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 313,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after buying an additional 176,150 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Commercial Metals by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,924,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,388,000 after purchasing an additional 166,920 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Commercial Metals by 75.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 80,398 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

CMC opened at $24.87 on Wednesday. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $25.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.44.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 82,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $1,877,215.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 769,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,589,431.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

