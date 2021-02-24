California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 160,512 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,050 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $6,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Merchants by 0.4% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,734,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,342,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in First Merchants by 9.3% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,683,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,989,000 after purchasing an additional 142,998 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in First Merchants by 1.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 677,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,697,000 after purchasing an additional 12,913 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Merchants by 3.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 511,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,845,000 after purchasing an additional 19,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Merchants by 3.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 407,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 11,994 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FRME. TheStreet raised shares of First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James raised shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Stephens raised shares of First Merchants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of First Merchants from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. First Merchants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

FRME stock opened at $43.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.32. First Merchants Co. has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $44.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

