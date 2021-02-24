Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Trading 5.1% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)’s share price traded up 5.1% during trading on Wednesday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $155.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cadence Design Systems traded as high as $140.20 and last traded at $139.42. 3,097,238 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 1,592,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.60.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CDNS. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.92.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $6,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,709 shares in the company, valued at $105,218,031.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 5,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total value of $806,563.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 299,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,838,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,171,858 in the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.2% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.64.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.