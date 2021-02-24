C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.78.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHRW. Wolfe Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.2% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 82.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $89.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.58. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $56.94 and a 1-year high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

