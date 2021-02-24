BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of BWX Technologies worth $12,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,444,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,386 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,338,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $620,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 230,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,913,000 after purchasing an additional 12,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.17.

BWXT opened at $57.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.80. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John A. Fees sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $555,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,624.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $60,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,875.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,600 shares of company stock valued at $955,359. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

