Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD) Stock Price Down 25%

Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD) shares dropped 25% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 33,877 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 20,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.21.

About Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD)

Buscar Company focuses on buying, breeding, racing, and selling thoroughbreds. It intends to acquire horses for racing in stake races. The company was formerly known as Buscar Oil, Inc and changed its name to Buscar Company in June 2015. Buscar Company was founded in 2010 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Buscar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buscar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.