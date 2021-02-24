Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.72% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of BVRDF stock opened at $26.38 on Monday. Bureau Veritas has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $28.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.88. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products.

