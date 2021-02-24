Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

TSE HOM.U opened at C$10.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.86. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$7.51 and a twelve month high of C$13.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$242.66 million and a P/E ratio of 4.88.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$12.75 target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

