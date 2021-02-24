Brunner Investment Trust Plc (BUT.L) (LON:BUT) Increases Dividend to GBX 6.05 Per Share

Brunner Investment Trust Plc (BUT.L) (LON:BUT) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.05 ($0.08) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brunner Investment Trust Plc (BUT.L)’s previous dividend of $4.67. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BUT opened at GBX 866.69 ($11.32) on Wednesday. Brunner Investment Trust Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 550 ($7.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 906.67 ($11.85). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 868 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 816.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £370.01 million and a PE ratio of 7.17.

In related news, insider James Sharp purchased 118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 890 ($11.63) per share, for a total transaction of £1,050.20 ($1,372.09).

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

