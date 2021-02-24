BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) Price Target Raised to C$102.00 at National Bank Financial

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$88.00 to C$102.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DOO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$82.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated an action list buy rating on shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$86.14.

Shares of TSE DOO opened at C$91.35 on Tuesday. BRP Inc. has a twelve month low of C$18.56 and a twelve month high of C$99.23. The firm has a market cap of C$8.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$89.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$76.91.

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C$2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.34 by C$0.79. The firm had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.56 billion. Equities research analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 5.6900004 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

