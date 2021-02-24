Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 3.6% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Natixis raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 298.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,761,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,224 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 167.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,854,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,091,000 after buying an additional 1,160,773 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 657.6% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,207,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,725,000 after buying an additional 1,047,825 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,649,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,575 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,862,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,620,000 after acquiring an additional 949,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $160.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.06 and a 200-day moving average of $152.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $422.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

