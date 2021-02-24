Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.51 Per Share

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has increased its dividend by 14.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 245.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.0%.

NYSE:BIP opened at $52.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.78. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.11 and a beta of 0.83. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $54.85.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 1.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.27.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

