Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of TSE:BBU.UN opened at C$54.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$49.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$45.14. The firm has a market cap of C$4.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.98. Brookfield Business Partners has a fifty-two week low of C$27.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.72, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.73.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BBU.UN shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Brookfield Business Partners to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookfield Business Partners to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

