Brokers Offer Predictions for Temenos AG’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TMNSF)

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Temenos in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kratz expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.75 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Temenos’ FY2022 earnings at $4.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

Shares of Temenos stock opened at $121.70 on Monday. Temenos has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $190.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.51.

Temenos Company Profile

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

