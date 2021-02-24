Brokerages Set Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Price Target at $71.67

Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $65.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. Southwest Gas has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $81.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWX. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 31.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the third quarter worth $837,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 6.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 23.3% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 16,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.