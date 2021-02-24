Brokerages Set Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Price Target at $10.50

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,534.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $12.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Lumen Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.