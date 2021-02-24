Brokerages Set Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) PT at $79.64

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.14.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HOLX shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,248,137.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,417.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 173,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,652,000 after buying an additional 54,978 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth about $2,239,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 30,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 11,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 474,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,507,000 after buying an additional 10,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX opened at $75.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Hologic has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $85.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.87.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. Hologic’s revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

