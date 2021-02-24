Brokerages Set Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Target Price at $9.00

Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HIMX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Himax Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Nomura raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIMX. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIMX opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 155.02 and a beta of 1.93. Himax Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $17.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.22.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $275.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.87 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Himax Technologies will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

