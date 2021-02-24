Brokerages Set Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Price Target at $143.90

Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $169.80.

Several research firms have recently commented on HSKA. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Heska from $157.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Heska from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Heska from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $167.50) on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

HSKA opened at $196.53 on Friday. Heska has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $206.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.07 and a 200-day moving average of $131.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.53 and a beta of 1.65.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.47. Heska had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $64.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.10 million. Heska’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heska will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Heska news, EVP Jason D. Aroesty sold 13,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,691,551.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSKA. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Heska during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heska in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heska in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 251.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heska in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

