Brokerages Set Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Target Price at C$59.50

Shares of Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$59.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FTS shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fortis to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of FTS stock opened at C$49.79 on Friday. Fortis has a one year low of C$41.52 and a one year high of C$58.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$51.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$52.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 74.52%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

