Brokerages Set Ero Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Target Price at $22.17

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.17.

ERRPF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ero Copper from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Ero Copper from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC dropped their target price on Ero Copper from $23.50 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Ero Copper from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ero Copper from $24.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

ERRPF opened at $19.10 on Friday. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $19.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.23.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.