Brokerages Set Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) PT at C$59.00

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$59.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Dollarama from C$66.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$54.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Dollarama from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of DOL opened at C$47.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$14.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.91. Dollarama has a 1 year low of C$34.70 and a 1 year high of C$55.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$50.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$50.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,330.68.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollarama will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.66%.

In other Dollarama news, Senior Officer Michael Ross sold 86,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.29, for a total value of C$4,669,215.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$76,010.48.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

