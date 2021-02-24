Brokerages Set Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Price Target at $16.75

Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.75.

BANC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Banc of California from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

BANC stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.21. 314,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,927. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.78. Banc of California has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $965.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.26, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. Banc of California had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $68.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.34 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 196.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 613,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 406,264 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

